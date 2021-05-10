Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.10.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.25 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $99.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

