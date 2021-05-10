Mooncoin (MOON) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.26 or 0.00643470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

