MoonSwap (MOON) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.59 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $22.59 million and $43,157.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.58 or 0.00639723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002450 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.