MoonSwap Price Up 9.8% This Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002212 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $23.31 million and approximately $34,123.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.47 or 0.00669180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002427 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

