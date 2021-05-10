Morgan Stanley Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $750.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $730.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHTR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.75.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $693.44 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $485.01 and a 12-month high of $696.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $639.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.