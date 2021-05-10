Morgan Stanley Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $63.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.41.

DKNG stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. DraftKings has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

