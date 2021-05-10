Morgan Stanley Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $170.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

CLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

Shares of CLX opened at $183.01 on Monday. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.62.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

