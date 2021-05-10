Morgan Stanley Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $170.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.
CLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.
Shares of CLX opened at $183.01 on Monday. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.62.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
The Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.