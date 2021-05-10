Morgan Stanley Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $80.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after acquiring an additional 734,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,585,000 after acquiring an additional 309,126 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.