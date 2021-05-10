Morgan Stanley Raises WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $33.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

WSC opened at $29.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 225,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 466,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

