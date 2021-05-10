Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.77. 192,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,698. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.