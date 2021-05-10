Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 109.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MORF opened at $48.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. Morphic has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morphic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $523,113.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,563,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,681 shares of company stock worth $22,197,010. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Morphic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Morphic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

