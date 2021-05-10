MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $21.47

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $20.61. MorphoSys shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 88 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.24 and a beta of 1.03.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in MorphoSys by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

