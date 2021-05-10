Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Motorola Solutions worth $118,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $199.07 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.36 and a twelve month high of $199.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

