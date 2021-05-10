mStable USD Market Capitalization Reaches $44.06 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $44.06 million and $213,925.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,519.13 or 1.03760026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00047575 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00236593 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

