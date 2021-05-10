M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 39.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,697 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 85.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $1,364,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average of $137.42. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

