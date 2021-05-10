M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.88

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $165.88 and last traded at $164.40, with a volume of 1426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,061,000 after buying an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

