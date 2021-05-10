MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $276.38 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $148.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.63 and a 200-day moving average of $240.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

