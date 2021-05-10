Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Price Tops $0.0550 on Major Exchanges (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market capitalization of $31.60 million and $3.06 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00083389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00064109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00106062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.46 or 0.00779851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.43 or 0.08855443 BTC.

About Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

MCI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform directly using US dollars.

