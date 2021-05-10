Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MURGY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.42. 20,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,147. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

