MXC (MXC) Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last Week

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $91.10 million and $17.70 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MXC has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00074030 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002897 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.83 or 0.00612073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002783 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,238,083 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

