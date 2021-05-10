Name Change Token (NCT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76,493.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $76,493.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

