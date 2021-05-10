Nano (NANO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Billion

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $100.83 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $8.85 or 0.00015868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,787.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.37 or 0.07204828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.89 or 0.02451975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.98 or 0.00659613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00193918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.15 or 0.00803316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.81 or 0.00601945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.31 or 0.00513218 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

