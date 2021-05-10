Nano Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Nano has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $100.83 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $8.85 or 0.00015868 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,787.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.37 or 0.07204828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.89 or 0.02451975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.98 or 0.00659613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00193918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.15 or 0.00803316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.81 or 0.00601945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.31 or 0.00513218 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

