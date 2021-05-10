Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Down to $34.13

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.13, but opened at $30.09. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 341 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $608.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
