Nasdacoin Market Cap Achieves $307,933.65 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $307,933.65 and approximately $9,242.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

