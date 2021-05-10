National Bank Financial Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.72.

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,986. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.44 and a twelve month high of C$17.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

