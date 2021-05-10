National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fortis in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of FTS opened at $45.30 on Monday. Fortis has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,032,000 after buying an additional 520,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $191,047,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Fortis by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after buying an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Fortis by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,686,000 after buying an additional 317,782 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

