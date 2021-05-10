National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$195.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.69 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSZ. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.89.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$11.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -343.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$7.56 and a 1-year high of C$11.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -2,625.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

