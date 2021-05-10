National Bank Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of GIL opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

