National Bank Financial Comments on iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for iA Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.57.

iA Financial stock opened at C$70.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$37.71 and a twelve month high of C$71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$69.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.93.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

