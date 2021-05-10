National Bank Financial Comments on Taseko Mines Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TKO opened at C$2.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$815.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.81. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$2.89.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$87.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,383.40. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,749,724.32. Insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $632,600 in the last ninety days.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

