National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.56

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.56 and last traded at $75.16, with a volume of 6527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTIOF shares. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

