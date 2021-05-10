National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.00

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $47.26, with a volume of 973884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

