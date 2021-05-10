Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $41.84 million and $954,427.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006812 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052469 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,713,824 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

