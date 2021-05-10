Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

A number of analysts have commented on NAVI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Navient by 1,747.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navient by 143.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. Navient has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

