Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Up to $32.91

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.91, but opened at $34.01. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 6,211 shares trading hands.

NMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $634.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $3,093,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.