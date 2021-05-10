NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCR. Benchmark upped their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NCR opened at $49.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $48.40.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,325,000 after acquiring an additional 533,916 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after buying an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,610,000 after buying an additional 677,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,963,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

