Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.43% from the stock’s current price.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.46. 18,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,094. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $8,885,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 101,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 96,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 226.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 41,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 188.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

