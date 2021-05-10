Neo Hits Market Cap of $8.23 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Neo has a market cap of $8.23 billion and approximately $1.50 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $116.70 or 0.00200133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $437.98 or 0.00751108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00086877 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00244993 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

