NestEGG Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,251.00 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market capitalization of $878,753.81 and $6,251.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029827 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004649 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003368 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

