Neutrino Dollar Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00084743 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

