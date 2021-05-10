New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Trading Up 11.7%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)’s share price was up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 225,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 640,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

About New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.