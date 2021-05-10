New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.12, but opened at $40.21. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 855 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,153 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $19,928,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $13,308,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $4,297,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

