New Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$259.25 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on New Gold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on New Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.47.

TSE NGD opened at C$2.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.31 and a twelve month high of C$3.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.40.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

