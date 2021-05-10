New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 9,103 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Unisys worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $2,099,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Unisys by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Unisys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 33,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,254.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,996.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS opened at $23.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.