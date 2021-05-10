New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $38.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

