Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Boosted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 194.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,045 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Newmont were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

NYSE:NEM opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.