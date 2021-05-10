News (NASDAQ:NWS) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.66

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 8341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 115,904 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in News during the third quarter worth $401,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in News by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in News by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 732,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 236,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

