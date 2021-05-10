Newton Coin Project Price Hits $0.0010 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 73.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $101,573.65 and approximately $149.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

