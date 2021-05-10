Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Shares Down 19.7%

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN)’s stock price traded down 19.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.11. 434,201 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,112% from the average session volume of 35,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXEN)

Nexien BioPharma, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and pre-clinical and clinical pathways to address a range of medical conditions and disorders. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexien BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexien BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.